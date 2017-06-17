Pep Guardiola’s Man City transfer plans should have the fans ‘very excited’ – Manchester Evening News
|
|
Pep Guardiola's Man City transfer plans should have the fans 'very excited'
Manchester City fans will be “very excited” at Pep Guardiola's plans for strengthening the squad this summer. That was the assessment of one of the Blues boss's oldest friends and confidantes in football, former Barcelona president Joan Laporta.
