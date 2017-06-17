Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pep Guardiola’s Man City transfer plans should have the fans ‘very excited’ – Manchester Evening News

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Manchester Evening News

Pep Guardiola's Man City transfer plans should have the fans 'very excited'
Manchester Evening News
Manchester City fans will be “very excited” at Pep Guardiola's plans for strengthening the squad this summer. That was the assessment of one of the Blues boss's oldest friends and confidantes in football, former Barcelona president Joan Laporta.
Joan Laporta: 'Barcelona has been kidnapped. It's hostage to lies and it's sad'HITC
Guardiola's Man City will be 'extremely strong' after transfers – Joan LaportaESPN FC
Guardiola has no faith in me – Nolito insists on Manchester City exitDaily Post Nigeria
Sports Mole –Bleacher Report –Daily Star –KickOff.com
all 50 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.