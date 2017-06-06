Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pepe angry with Madrid, confirms exit – ESPN.co.uk

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN.co.uk

Pepe angry with Madrid, confirms exit
ESPN.co.uk
Pepe has confirmed that he is leaving Real Madrid, thanking teammates and fans but saying he is unhappy with the way he was treated in his final months at the club. Pepe, 34, has won three La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and two Copas del Rey …
5 reasons Pepe coming to the Premier League would be the best thing to happen this summerMirror.co.uk
Real not treating me the right way, Pepe saysgulfnews.com
Pepe: Real Madrid defender leaving club after 10 years at BernabeuBBC Sport
The Independent –Firstpost –Express.co.uk –The Indian Express
all 75 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.