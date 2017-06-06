Pepe angry with Madrid, confirms exit – ESPN.co.uk
|
ESPN.co.uk
|
Pepe angry with Madrid, confirms exit
ESPN.co.uk
Pepe has confirmed that he is leaving Real Madrid, thanking teammates and fans but saying he is unhappy with the way he was treated in his final months at the club. Pepe, 34, has won three La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and two Copas del Rey …
5 reasons Pepe coming to the Premier League would be the best thing to happen this summer
Real not treating me the right way, Pepe says
Pepe: Real Madrid defender leaving club after 10 years at Bernabeu
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!