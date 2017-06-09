Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: $300 million Chinese Super League offer – Fox Sports
|
Fox Sports
|
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: $300 million Chinese Super League offer
Fox Sports
They are prepared to offer Ronaldo $178 million (£105m-a-year) — making him the highest paid athlete ever, The Sun reports. Only boxing star Floyd Mayweather has earned more in a 12 month period, with Forbes in 2015 estimating he raked in $US300 …
Ronaldo's $300m staggering rogue offer
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema says Cristiano Ronaldo is not a selfish player
Zinedine Zidane has Real Madrid well stocked for now and for the future
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!