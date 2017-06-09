Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: $300 million Chinese Super League offer – Fox Sports

Pages Navigation Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: $300 million Chinese Super League offer
They are prepared to offer Ronaldo $178 million (£105m-a-year) — making him the highest paid athlete ever, The Sun reports. Only boxing star Floyd Mayweather has earned more in a 12 month period, with Forbes in 2015 estimating he raked in $US300 …
