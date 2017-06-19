Perez to remain as Real Madrid president until 2021

Florentino Pérez will head the Real Madrid juggernaut for at least another 4 years. Sunday night was the deadline for others to announce their potential candidacy, however, no one else submitted their name as a competitor. Pérez will be re-elected for his 3rd term during his second presidency of Real Madrid, this time by default.

His most recent term brought about a stunningly successful time period for the club that included 3 Champions League victories, a Copa Del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, 2 European Super Cups, and a La Liga trophy.

Pérez played a massive role in this success, as he helped build arguably the deepest squad in any club’s history. The squad featured his trademark Galácticos, as well as his focus on cheaper, younger options for the future. Real Madrid’s “B” team was a cornerstone of this season’s success, winning all but one of the matches in which they were rolled out.







Often an enigmatic character, Pérez has long been criticized for his harsh expectations of managers, and unnecessary transfer moves. While these criticisms are valid, his recent decisions involving the fresh new talent, as well as hiring and retaining Zidane were key to Real Madrid’s wildly successful last 2 seasons.

One of Pérez’ first orders of business will be to reinforce an already loaded team, while selling off excess weight. Players including Kylian Mbappe, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Dani Ceballos, and especially Theo Hernandez are all players heavily rumoured to be heading to the Santiago Bernabéu this Summer. Meanwhile prominent players including Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez, and Cristiano Ronaldo (maybe?) could be headed elsewhere.

However, the most pressing issue Florentino Perez must quickly tackle involves the Cristiano Ronaldo situation. It has been rumoured that he may want to leave the club, although many believe it to be a ploy for different reasons. Regardless, the potential departure of arguably the best player in the world is a pertinent issue that must be handled promptly.

No matter what happens this summer, there is no one else Madridistas would rather have running their club for the next 4 years. Florentino will attempt to continue the historic dominance of the club that he so fondly loves.

