Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Person behind Bitcoin Mining Scam Faces $12 Million Fine

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The promoter of GAW Miners and Zen Miner cloud cryptocurrency mining service platform has been slapped with a hefty fine and charged for running a fake mining operation. Mining cryptocurrencies is not just an exciting hobby, but a lucrative business opportunity as well. The use of computing power to crack cryptographic algorithms and get rewarded … Continue reading Person behind Bitcoin Mining Scam Faces $12 Million Fine

The post Person behind Bitcoin Mining Scam Faces $12 Million Fine appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.