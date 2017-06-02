Pages Navigation Menu

Persons who distort public queues to be sentenced to six months imprisonment, passes second reading

The Bill to sentence  persons who distort queues in public places to six months imprisonment has passed its second reading at the House of Representatives. The bill was sponsored by , Rep. Abubakar Amuda-Kannike (Kwara-APC), while leading debate on it, said that it sought to ensure that Nigerians conducted themselves orderly in public places. Amuda-Kannike …

