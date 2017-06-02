Persons who distort public queues to be sentenced to six months imprisonment, passes second reading

The Bill to sentence persons who distort queues in public places to six months imprisonment has passed its second reading at the House of Representatives. The bill was sponsored by , Rep. Abubakar Amuda-Kannike (Kwara-APC), while leading debate on it, said that it sought to ensure that Nigerians conducted themselves orderly in public places. Amuda-Kannike …

The post Persons who distort public queues to be sentenced to six months imprisonment, passes second reading appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

