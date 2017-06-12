Peru’s leader warns Venezuela heading for ‘blood bath’

The deadly unrest in Venezuela could lead to “a blood bath” and spark a major refugee crisis, Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski warned on Monday.

Speaking in Madrid during a visit to Spain, Kuczynski said Venezuela’s months-long political and economic crisis, which has seen thousands march for and against the government of leftist President Nicolas Maduro, could force people to leave the country in droves.

“If nothing is done, it will end in a blood bath, there will be a (migratory) invasion in Cucuta”, in Colombia, Kuczynski said at a gathering organised by leading Spanish daily El Pais.

Kuczynski added that Venezuelans could also start crossing over to the Dutch island of Curacao north of their country in boats.

More than 60 people have been killed and hundreds more arrested during months of violent clashes in Venezuela.

The Peruvian president, a sharp critic of the current regime in Venezuela, has called for forming an international commission to try and resolve the crisis.

“Two or three democratic countries” could join several other allies of Venezuela as part of the commission, Kuczynski suggested, judging that all other attempts at easing the situation through multilateral organisations have failed.

Kuczynski made his comments following talks with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Kuczynski is in the country to drum up investments from Spain, which is Peru’s biggest foreign investor, primarily in the energy, financial and telecommunications sectors, according to official Spanish data.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

