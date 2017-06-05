Pages Navigation Menu

Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor, Ini Edo star in ‘Ladies First’ – TheCable

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Entertainment


TheCable

Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor, Ini Edo star in 'Ladies First'
TheCable
The movie which is directed by Daniel Ademinokan is a production of Busy Minds Entertainment. Edochie and Ozokwor's last film together was 2016's 'Dead Zone'. Some of the other stars featured in the movie are Ini Edo, Emeka Ani, Rita Edochie, Ebube …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

