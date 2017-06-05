Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor, Ini Edo star in ‘Ladies First’ – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor, Ini Edo star in 'Ladies First'
TheCable
The movie which is directed by Daniel Ademinokan is a production of Busy Minds Entertainment. Edochie and Ozokwor's last film together was 2016's 'Dead Zone'. Some of the other stars featured in the movie are Ini Edo, Emeka Ani, Rita Edochie, Ebube …
Watch The Star-Studded Trailer For Upcoming Movie 'Ladies First'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!