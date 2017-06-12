Pages Navigation Menu

Peter Obi blasts pastors who conduct thanksgiving services for corrupt politicians

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi has stated that some men of God encourge treasury looters, instead of telling them the truth. Obi stated this at the 35th Methodist Bishops’ conference at Methodists Theological Institute in Abia state on Sunday. He spoke on ‘The Church and Economic Recession in Nigeria: A concern for spiritual reflection’. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

