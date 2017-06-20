Peter Okoye of Psquare advises having passion for the music – Pulse Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Peter Okoye of Psquare advises having passion for the music
Pulse Nigeria
The celebrated singer and performer goes very candid on camera, re-orienting aspiring musicians on the need to be passionate about the craft, not letting it be about the money alone. Published: 14:37; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Peter Okoye play.
Most upcoming artists doing music for the flashy things involved – Peter Psquare says
