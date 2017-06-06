Pages Navigation Menu

Petralon Energy appoints Edith Unuigbe to Board of Directors – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business


Petralon Energy appoints Edith Unuigbe to Board of Directors
The management of Petralon Energy, yesterday announced the appointment of Edith Unuigbe as Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors. Edith Unuigbe. Edith Unuigbe joins Petralon's board after an illustrious 20-year career at Nigeria LNG (NLNG), …

