Petralon Energy appoints Edith Unuigbe to Board of Directors

The management of Petralon Energy, yesterday announced the appointment of Edith Unuigbe as Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors.

Edith Unuigbe joins Petralon’s board after an illustrious 20-year career at Nigeria LNG (NLNG), where she was General Counsel and Company Secretary, a role she had for 10 years. Before assuming the role of General Counsel in 2006, she was the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser for 7 years and the Head of its Legal and Commercial unit before that.

Ms Unuigbe holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and a Master of Laws degree from Harvard Law School, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She attended INSEAD Business School’s International Executive Programme, in France in 2009, as well as Harvard University’s Women’s Leadership Forum, in 2011 and earned a certificate from the Wharton Business School Advanced Management Programme, Pennsylvania, in 2012.

She will be joining Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu and Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who are both Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the board, respectively. Mr. Sunmonu, is a former Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) and Country Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, with an oil and gas career spanning over 36 years in Nigeria, United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede is the Founder and Chairman of Coronation Capital – a private equity and propriety investment firm operating out of Mauritius; President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Chairman of Wapic Insurance Group, and former Managing Director of Access Bank, where he led and witnessed the transformation of the institution into one of the largest Banks in Nigeria.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Unuigbe said, “It is a privilege to be appointed to the board of an indigenous oil and gas company with such proven capacity and potential.

“I look forward to working with the Petralon board and management team, contributing to and learning from their expertise, as we work towards the vision of increasing indigenous participation across the entire spectrum of the oil and gas value chain in Nigeria.”

Ahonsi Unuigbe, Founder & CEO of Petralon Energy, added: “Edith has over 18 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and we are excited to be able to benefit from that strong and well-rounded experience, garnered from her many years within Nigeria’s energy sector.

“We are confident that with this valuable addition, combined with the existing caliber of expertise and sound judgment from the board and leadership team, we are well on our way to superseding the goals and vision we have for Petralon Energy.”