Petrol crisis: Fayose, oil dealers’ truce has shamed APC – Sikiru Lawal

Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Sikiru Lawal, has declared that the politics of bitterness introduced by the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the strike declared by petrol dealers in the State contributed largely to the intractable nature of the impasse. Lawal accused the opposition party of having penchant for politicizing sensitive issues that […]

Petrol crisis: Fayose, oil dealers’ truce has shamed APC – Sikiru Lawal

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

