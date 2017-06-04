Petroleum marketers in Ekiti suspend strike
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Ekiti on Sunday suspended its strike. NAN reports that IPMAN embarked on the action on May 25, over demolition of some petrol stations and the revocation of some Certificate of Occupancy by the Gov. Ayo Fayose.
