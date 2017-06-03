Petroleum University’ll be among the best, says Zuru Council Chairman

By Udeme Clement

The Governing Council of the University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State, has promised to elevate the institution to a level that will make it among the best of its type in the world.

The Chairman of the Council, Professor Shehu Abdulahi Zuru, made the promise in a chat with newsmen during an inspection tour of facilities at the campus with members of the council.

However, the Ovie of the host Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I, advised the Zuru-led council to avoid the antics of rumour mongers and petitioners if it is determined to achieve its set goals and objectives.

He said, “I want to advise the new council to be fair and transparent. Listen to the officers of the university because they are on ground, at the same time, do not be carried away.

“We want development in the federal university, we want the communities to be developed, we want Uvwie to be developed, we want the university to excel academically. Of course, the VC and his team have been doing very well, please listen to them,” the Uvwie monarch added.

“In this part of the country we write a lot of petitions, a lot of rumours that will distract you from doing what you should do. So I will advise the council, please let the development of the university be a priority, not what you want to have as your personal gains. It is for the development of the university and that of Nigeria that you were appointed to come here to serve.

“Do not listen to petitions, most of them are not founded, I am saying this from experience.

“We are very happy that you are here with your team. When I see things that are not going on well, I will tell you, but if you don’t listen I will leave you, I will just be quiet, when we get to the bridge we will cross it, but your career is very important.”

“The most important pain to us today, Mr Chairman of Council, and if you and your team can solve this for me, I will be very happy on signing the Act establishing the university, which is now at the Presidency.

“I want you to use your connections, all of you here, members of council. Do whatever needs to be done. A lot of things are being held back because of this. I am appealing to you. Like I said, we will work together, Nigeria is for all of us, we will work together. I am assuring that I will cooperate with you.

“We’ve heard you, we’ll work with you and make peace with you and make the place conducive for you to work and don’t hesitate to call on your father here, this is your home, the door is open for you and for every member of the council. We have to work together to make sure that the place becomes a better place.

Members of the Governing Council included Alhaji Ibrahim Mahmud, Professor Bello Zaki Abubakar, Mr Paul Odili and Professor Abiodun Alan. Others were Prof Christopher Ajuwa, Prof Christopher Onosemuode, Dr Godswill Ogualgha, Rev Fr Oghenejode Abaka and Dr Allenotor David among others.

Responding, Prof Zuru assured that efforts were being made to get legal backbone for the institution by passing the Bill establishing FUPRE into law. He promised that getting the law enacted remained a primary interest of his board.

Meanwhile, the university council chair has assured staff of the institution that the current council would not leave any stone unturned to address the challenges facing the institution in order to take it to top.

“To put it mildly, because I’m an optimist, it’s herculean, but the essence of having a problem is to solve it, not to use it for an excuse, so whatever is the problem on the ground in this university, is surmountable.

“Like I reassured during my address to the Congress, we will do our best by leveraging on the best opportunities that the university has. Where the opportunities are not there, we will create such opportunities for the university because there are just so much that can be accomplished. With the right leadership I can assure you that there’s no problem that we cannot solve,” he enthused.

To this end, he admonished members of staff of FUPRE to function as a family unit that is focused on achieved the lofty ideas behind the establishment of the institution.

“The federal government did not make a mistake by the establishment of this university and we are the stakeholders, we have to function as a family unit, that we must do in order to move the university forward.

“I have already emphasized this time and again that the primordial consideration for the current council is rejigging the template on the basis of which the university has been developing because we have to synergize the platform on the basis of which we have been operating.

