P&G CEO says it’s in ‘ongoing constructive, active’ talks with activist Trian – CNBC
|
CNBC
|
P&G CEO says it's in 'ongoing constructive, active' talks with activist Trian
CNBC
Procter & Gamble is in "ongoing constructive, active" talks with Trian Fund Management about the future of its brands, P&G Chief David Taylor told CNBC. Trian has been increasing its stake in the household products giant. 5 Hours Ago CNBC.com. SHARES …
P&G in "ongoing constructive, active" talks with Trian, Taylor says
The $0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (PG) This Quarter
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!