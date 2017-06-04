Philippine casino attacker a gambling addict, not terrorist – police – News24
Philippine casino attacker a gambling addict, not terrorist – police
Manila – An armed man who killed 37 people when he set fire to a casino in the Philippine capital was a father-of-three from Manila motivated by heavy gambling debts and not terrorism, authorities said on Sunday. The identification of the attacker as …
Philippine police: Casino attacker was indebted gambler
Philippine police say casino attacker was an indebted gambler
Filipino casino gunman was indebted gambler, police say
