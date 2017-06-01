Philippines air strike on rebel positions kills 10 government troops – Reuters
Philippines air strike on rebel positions kills 10 government troops
Reuters
A Philippine Marine fires his weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro. 1/15. left. right. A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault …
