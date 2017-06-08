Philippines troops reduce Islamist fighters to “small resistance” : Military

The military said the Islamist militants holed up in the southern Philippines town of Marawi have been reduced to a “small resistance” after troops crippled their logistics. Armed forces Chief of Staff, Gen. Eduaro Año told ANC television: “in a few more days it could be over.” The battle for Marawi City has raised concern […]

