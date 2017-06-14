Photo: Another Nigerian Man Declared Wanted In UK

Another Nigerian national has been declared wanted in the United kingdon by the police for unknown crimes. The Nigerian national identified as Gbenga Ajibade was declared wantd by the Metropolitan Police via its social media account on Tuesday. The Police revealed on its Service Contact Centre Twitter handle that the Nigerian man has links to…

The post Photo: Another Nigerian Man Declared Wanted In UK appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

