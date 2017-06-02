Photo: Bola Tinubu’s TV Continental sacks 145 staff

The management of Continental Broadcasting Service, owners of Television Continental, TVC, this morning sacked 145 members of its staff. TVC is owned by National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu. Among the reason for the mass sack is over bloated workforce and high over head cost. The media house in its downsizing, also shut down one …

