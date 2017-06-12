Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Davido builds house for his fan – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Photo: Davido builds house for his fan
Nigeria Today
Davido sure has taken charity work to a whole new level as he is changing the life of his young fan, Utibe. Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here. Since gaining the singer
Rich and FAMOUS African singer builds his fan a houseTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.