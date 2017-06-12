Pages Navigation Menu

Photo: Davido builds house for his fan

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Davido sure has taken charity work to a whole new level as he is changing the life of his young fan, Utibe.

Since gaining the singer’s attention with his viral rendition of the hit song “If”, the five-year-old has had his life changed for the better.

Shortly after taking on the responsibility for Utibe’s education, Davido has come through on his promise to also handle the young star’s accomodation.

The “If” crooner tweeted a photo of a smiling Utibe in front of an uncompleted building, expressing his wish to spend time with the family in their new home.

Source: Pulse.ng

