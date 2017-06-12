Photo: Davido builds house for his fan

Davido sure has taken charity work to a whole new level as he is changing the life of his young fan, Utibe.

Since gaining the singer’s attention with his viral rendition of the hit song “If”, the five-year-old has had his life changed for the better.

Shortly after taking on the responsibility for Utibe’s education, Davido has come through on his promise to also handle the young star’s accomodation.

The “If” crooner tweeted a photo of a smiling Utibe in front of an uncompleted building, expressing his wish to spend time with the family in their new home.

Utibe loving the new house I’m having being built for him and his mother!! Can’t wait to visit when I’m back home!! OBO GOT U FOR LIFE!!! pic.twitter.com/hVA96l5JPI — Davido (@iam_Davido) June 10, 2017

Source: Pulse.ng

The post Photo: Davido builds house for his fan appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

