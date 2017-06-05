Pages Navigation Menu

Photo: Diamond Platnumz shows off the real woman of his life

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

A mother will always hold a special place in their child’s heart, they say. This could not be any more true with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

The “Marry You” hitmaker took to social media to reveal that she is the “real woman of my life”.

The remark raised questions from his fans with many querying whether all was well between him and his fiancee and mother of his two kids, Zari Hassan.

However, the singer has yet to respond to his fans’ queries.

Me and the Real woman of my Life… @kendrah_michael

A post shared by Chibu Dangote (@diamondplatnumz) on

