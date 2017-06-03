Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Face Of Dammy Krane’s Accomplice In Alleged Credit Card Fraud Unveiled

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Crime, Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the arrest of Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane born Johnson- Hunga Oyindamola Emmanuel yesterday in Miami, United States, his alleged accomplice has been unveiled. Recall that the Nigerian singer and performing act was arrested on grounds of grand theft, credit card fraud and Identity fraud. Online reports has however revealed the face of the Nigerian…

The post Photo: Face Of Dammy Krane’s Accomplice In Alleged Credit Card Fraud Unveiled appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.