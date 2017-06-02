Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Man rubs salt, pepper into housemaid’s injuries in Aba

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man, identified as Chibuike Onwuchekwa, inflicted injuries on his housemaid for failing to fill two water containers at Umuga Ovom in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State. Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that Onwuchekwa and his wife had, last Sunday, sent the young girl (names withheld) to fill two water containers in their house from […]

The post Photo: Man rubs salt, pepper into housemaid’s injuries in Aba appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.