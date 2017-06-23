Pages Navigation Menu

Photo: Pallaso cuts off his dreadlocks

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in Photos, Uganda

Musician Pallaso has gotten a new look.

The “Sumulula” singer has cut off his dreadlocks, a look he has held for a longtime, and opted for a short haircut.

He unveiled his new look on social media. Alongside a photo of his new look, he wrote, “New Levels..New Look..Same Pallaso.” 

Pallaso new look

Speaking to our snoops, Pallaso explained that he is finally a superstar and no longer needs dreads to stand out.

The post Photo: Pallaso cuts off his dreadlocks appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug.

