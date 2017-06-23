Photo: Pallaso cuts off his dreadlocks

Musician Pallaso has gotten a new look.

The “Sumulula” singer has cut off his dreadlocks, a look he has held for a longtime, and opted for a short haircut.

He unveiled his new look on social media. Alongside a photo of his new look, he wrote, “New Levels..New Look..Same Pallaso.”

Speaking to our snoops, Pallaso explained that he is finally a superstar and no longer needs dreads to stand out.

