Photography: A new narrative beyond aesthetics

By Chris Onuoha

When Segun Olotu, the convener of the Now Collectives International Conference TNC’17 made a passionate speech towards an emerging perspective in the photography industry during the opening of the maiden edition of the world photography workshop in Lagos weekend, little did he know that a new chart and awareness beyond traditional narrative was created.

The award winning documentary photographer who convened some young creative youths across the country into a 2- day world class workshop and networking platform stated that the Now Collectives conference was born out of a need to bring these vibrant minds together, empowering them to create their own style of capturing awesome moments, connect with other world class photographers, learn, and be inspired to broaden their skills.

“The photography industry in Africa has over the last decade grown to become a major segment in the creativity. However, the recent efforts of key players in the industry have resulted in an increased awareness of the evolving phenomenal. The shift reflects African photography’s recent evolution, with homegrown storytelling and representation to emerging new technology, educational workshops and mentoring that is shaping its own narrative and influencing attitudes.” said Olotu.

The workshop tagged: “Africa’s Biggest Photography Conference: TNC’17″ was held at Oriental hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos with a pool of international acclaimed photographers across the world, UK, USA, Canada, South Africa, Romania, Kenya and Nigeria featuring as guest speakers. The names include Mauricio Arias, Bayo Omoboriowo, Christella Rall, Amy Anaiz, Beena & anil Tohani, Richard Beland, Alawode Oluwasegun, Chad Pennington, Olu Akintorin, Gabriella Matei & Marius Tudor, Adebiyi Akinsemoyin among others.

Topical issues that will change the narrative of conventional perspective and bring innovative change in the industry in Nigeria to square with international standard were addressed through incisive lectures during the workshop. Some of these include practical elements to inspire people towards stronger wedding images, finding one’s place as a photographer, Investing in one’s business and oneself, storytelling, maintaining a career in an ever changing world, elevating creativity and educating the market, building influence and sustainability, among others.

The post Photography: A new narrative beyond aesthetics appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

