PHOTONEWS: Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson, dedicates his quadruplets

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, on Sunday dedicated his four children to God at King of Glory Chapel, Bayelsa Government House. Dickson and his wife, Rachael, welcomed quadruplets – a boy and three baby girls- last year after many years of childlessness in marriage. See photographs from the child dedication service below:

