PHOTONEWS: Charlyboy, others march shirtless in Lagos

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some protesters alongside acclaimed AreaFada also known as Charlyboy, on Monday embarked on a shirtless protest in Lagos to demand upward review in workers’ salary among others. The protest tagged ‘Our Mumu don do’ was led by Charlyboy and some civil society groups. The protest was in commemoration of the June 12 struggle that resulted […]

