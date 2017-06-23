PHOTONEWS: DSS displays weapons recovered from suspected terrorists, bomb expert

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Friday paraded some of the arms and ammunition it recovered from suspected terrorists and a bomb expert. The weapons include: eight rifles, 20 loaded AK-47 magazines, ‎27 hand grenades, 793 rounds of live ammunition and other items. The DSS said the items were recovered after it uncovered a […]

