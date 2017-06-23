Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTONEWS: DSS displays weapons recovered from suspected terrorists, bomb expert

Posted on Jun 23, 2017

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Friday paraded some of the arms and ammunition it recovered from suspected terrorists and a bomb expert. The weapons include: eight rifles, 20 loaded AK-47 magazines, ‎27 hand grenades, 793 rounds of live ammunition and other items. The DSS said the items were recovered after it uncovered a […]

