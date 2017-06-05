PHOTONEWS: Fayose buys fuel from black marketers in Ado-Ekiti

Photographs have emerged of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, buying fuel from black marketers in Ado Ekiti, the state capital over the weekend. Following a fued with Fayose, petroleum marketers had embarked on a three-week industrial action. Against this backdrop, the governor had met with his Osun State counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola in a bid […]

PHOTONEWS: Fayose buys fuel from black marketers in Ado-Ekiti

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

