PHOTONEWS: Osinbajo receives chieftaincy title in Calabar

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has been conferred with one of the highest traditional titles of the Efik Kingdom, Ada Idaha Ke Efik Eburutu. The title was conferred on him by the Obong of Calabar when he visited the traditional ruler at his palace in Calabar, the Cross River State capital during his visit to […]

