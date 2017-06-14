Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTONEWS: Quit notice: Osinbajo in closed door meeting with Igbo leaders

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo, is currently, at the Presidential Villa, holding a meeting with elders and leaders of thought from the South-East The meeting is to discuss the recent spate of secessionist agitations rocking the nation and to ensure the country remains united. The parley has in attendance the Deputy Senate President, South-East governors and […]

