PHOTONEWS: Quit notice: Osinbajo in closed door meeting with Igbo leaders

Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo, is currently, at the Presidential Villa, holding a meeting with elders and leaders of thought from the South-East The meeting is to discuss the recent spate of secessionist agitations rocking the nation and to ensure the country remains united. The parley has in attendance the Deputy Senate President, South-East governors and […]

PHOTONEWS: Quit notice: Osinbajo in closed door meeting with Igbo leaders

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

