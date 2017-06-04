Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: 2 stolen Range Rover SUVs from Washington impounded in Nigeria

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Customs Service Tincan Island Port Command, on 1st June, 2017, handed over 2 stolen Range Rover SUVs to Interpol. The vehicles, a Gold coloured Range Rover Suv 2014 with Chasis No.SALGS2VFGEA126188 and one black coloured Range Rover Suv 2015 with Chasis No. SALGS37FOFA239330, were loaded in a 1x40ft container No. UACN 548368\1 and […]

