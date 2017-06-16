Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: 9ice Flaunts New Look

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

Living Things crooner, 9ice is reinventing his image by unveiling a fresh look in a set of new photos just released.

The beautiful pictures were shot by Mr Arilabadi. He steps out boldly in mid-length dreadlocks with ponytails dabbed with a touch of gold dye.

The award-winning singer who recently signed a management deal with Temple Management Company (TMC) is topping the charts with his hit song ‘Living Things.’

He just released a new song, TGIF which is part of a new set of work.

See 9ice’s new look below

9ice

9ice

9ice

9ice

9ice

9ice

9ice

9ice

9ice

Photo credit – @mrarilabadi

 

