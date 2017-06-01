Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Acting President Osinbajo Mobbed By Happy School Children In Calabar

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

The Acting President of the country, Yemi Osinbajo was received warmly in Cross River State as he arrives the state for the commissioning of some projects. The Acting president who is in charge of the nation’s affairs in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who left the country on May 7 for the United Kingdom…

The post Photos: Acting President Osinbajo Mobbed By Happy School Children In Calabar appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.

