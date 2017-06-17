Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Ahmed Musa Opens Public Fitness Centre in Kano

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Super Eagles‘ vice- captain and Leicester City winger, Ahmed Musa, yesterday in Kano shared photos from the grand opening of his new multi-billion naira public sports fitness centre on Instagram. The centre has two 5-aside pitch, public gallery, administrative block and a two-story building that plays host to diverse gymnasium facilities. Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria […]

