Photos: Alakija’s son, Folarin marries Iranian bride

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Photos of Folarin Alakija, son of Nigerian oil billionaire wedding to his Iranian bride, Nazanin Ghaissarifar at the Blenheim Palace yesterday in Oxfordshire.

Alakija’s son, Folarin and Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar

The post Photos: Alakija’s son, Folarin marries Iranian bride appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

