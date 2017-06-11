Photos: APC Chieftain, Bisi Akande’s Daughter Weds In Style

The All Progressive Congress, APC, Chieftain, Bisi Akande has married off his daughter to her heartrob at an event which held in Ibadan. The APC Chieftain’s daughter married Mr Olawale Sholabi in Ibadan yesterday. The wedding ceremony had in attendance the Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun…

The post Photos: APC Chieftain, Bisi Akande’s Daughter Weds In Style appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

