PHOTOS: Atiku assumes new position

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has assumed office as the new Waziri of Adamawa. PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported Mr.Abubakar’s appointment into the new position, a promotion from his former title of Turakin. Mr. Abubakar received a delegation from the Adamawa Emirate Council on his new position. See pictures below.

