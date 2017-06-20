Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: BBNaija’s Miyonse signs deal to host food show – TheCable

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

PHOTOS: BBNaija's Miyonse signs deal to host food show
TheCable
Miyonse Oluwaseyi Amosu, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, says he has signed a multi-million naira deal to host a food show. The former reality show star recently said that he was launching a cooking show. “My TV show is coming out soon; it is a …
Miyonse Signs Multi-Million Naira Contract With Maxima Media Group To Host Food Show360Nobs.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.