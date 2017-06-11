Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Billionaire Folorunsho Alakija’s Son Folarin Marries Fiancee In Lavish Wedding

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Nigerian billionaire business woman, Folorunsho Alakija’s son, Folarin, who had his traditional wedding in November, 2016 at a lavish event held in Lagos has finally walked his wife down the aisle. The billionaire’s son married his beautiful Iranian bride, Naza, yesterday Saturday, June 9th in Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England. The luxury wedding was…

The post Photos: Billionaire Folorunsho Alakija’s Son Folarin Marries Fiancee In Lavish Wedding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.