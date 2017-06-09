Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Bola Tinubu On Grandpa Duty At Grand Daughter’s Naming In London

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

A former governor of Lagos state and National leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who welcomed his grand daughter some days ago has assumed grandfather duties. The former governor was pictured at his grand daughter’s naming ceremony which held in London this morning. The APC national leader’s son, Seyi and his…

The post Photos: Bola Tinubu On Grandpa Duty At Grand Daughter’s Naming In London appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.