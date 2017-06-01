Photos: Calabar agog as Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visits

Calabar, the capital of Cross River state has gone agog as the Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo arrived the city Thursday afternoon on official visit.

Among the huge excitement that was on display were school children and residents who trooped out en mass to welcome their Acting President, others succeeding to get an embrace or a hand shake with Professor Osinbajo.

Prof. Osinbajo was received at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport by the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

The post Photos: Calabar agog as Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visits appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

