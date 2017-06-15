Photos: Car made in Nigeria called BIAFRAKWEZUONU

The beautiful car was said to be made in Nigeria according to Citizen Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha on his Facebook page

He wrote ‘BIAFRAN AUTO—ENGINEER MANUFACTURES MADE IN NIGERIA VEHICLE WITH LOCAL RAW MATERIALS IN IMO STATE

PICTURES SHOW THE ENGINEER WITH CITIZEN IKENNA SAMUELSON IWUOHA AND THE VEHICLE (BIAFRAKWEZUONU 2017 MODEL)

The post Photos: Car made in Nigeria called BIAFRAKWEZUONU appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

