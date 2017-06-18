Pages Navigation Menu

(Photos) Cheick Tiote finally laid to rest; Kolo Toure leads mourners

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kolo Toure and Wilfried Bony were among the mourners as Cheick Tiote was laid to rest on Sunday. The former Newcastle midfielder died at the age of 30 almost two weeks ago when he collapsed during a training session with Chinese side Beijing Enterprise. His body was returned to the Ivory Coast last week and […]

