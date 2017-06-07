Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Eddy Kenzo shoots new video with Kenyan singer Bahati

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Eddy Kenzo is cooking something big for his fans.

The “Jubilation” singer, who was recently named the Kenyan Tourism Board ambassador, has scored a collabo with a top Kenyan singer.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

We have learnt that Kenzo has collaborated on a new song with Kenyan gospel singer Bahati.

Dubbed “Barua,” the singers recently shot its video and it is said to be ready for release.

According to Kenzo, the video will drop this week.

Here are some photos from the video shoot.

Barua video shoot

Staff Writer

The post Photos: Eddy Kenzo shoots new video with Kenyan singer Bahati appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.