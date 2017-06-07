Photos: Eddy Kenzo shoots new video with Kenyan singer Bahati

Eddy Kenzo is cooking something big for his fans.

The “Jubilation” singer, who was recently named the Kenyan Tourism Board ambassador, has scored a collabo with a top Kenyan singer.

We have learnt that Kenzo has collaborated on a new song with Kenyan gospel singer Bahati.

Dubbed “Barua,” the singers recently shot its video and it is said to be ready for release.

According to Kenzo, the video will drop this week.

Here are some photos from the video shoot.

