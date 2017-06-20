PHOTOS: Faces of ‘Kidnappers’ of students and staff of Turkish Int. College

Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday arraigned five suspected kidnappers of students and staff of Nigerian Turkish International College, in Isheri, Ogun State at Federal High Court, Abuja. The suspects were allegedly behind the kidnapping of five students of the school and three members of staff on Friday on January 13 2017. Here are pictures of the arraigment of the alleged kidnappers in court on Tuesday by FEMI IPAYE.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

