PHOTOS: Faces of ‘Kidnappers’ of students and staff of Turkish Int. College

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday arraigned five suspected kidnappers of students and staff of Nigerian Turkish International College, in Isheri, Ogun State at Federal High Court, Abuja. The suspects were allegedly behind the kidnapping of five students of the school and three members of staff on Friday on January 13 2017. Here  are pictures of the arraigment of the alleged kidnappers in court on Tuesday by FEMI IPAYE.

