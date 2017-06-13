Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: FCT residents go naked, protest alleged marginalization

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

Some resident of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Tuesday, protested naked, an alleged marginalization. Photos show the protesters carrying placards bearing some incriptions such as “We demand representation” and, “Enough is enough,” among others.

Abuja Natives Gbagiyi’s at the entrance of National Assembly protesting marginalization by the Government , demanding for Ministerial slot in Abuja yesterday. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan
buja Natives Gbagiyi’s at the entrance of National Assembly protesting marginalization by the Government , demanding for Ministerial slot in Abuja Tuesday. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan

 

